Britain’s Endava Rents Office Spaces in ElectroPutere Parc

Britain’s Endava Rents Office Spaces in ElectroPutere Parc. ElectroPutere Parc has so far signed leasing contracts with a series of international IT companies, with Britain’s Endava being the latest to rent office spaces in the Craiova park. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]