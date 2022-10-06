Emma Raducanu backs away from Transylvania Open 2022, citing a wrist injury

Emma Raducanu withdraws from the annual competition of Transylvania Open 2022 in Cluj-Napoca due to a wrist injury. The decision came as a shocker, considering that the tournament starts in two days on October 8 at BT Arena. She reached the quarter-finals in the first edition of the WTA250 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]