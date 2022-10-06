One United buys Eliade Tower office building in Bucharest for EUR 9.5 mln

One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announced on October 6 that it completed the acquisition of the Eliade Tower office building in Bucharest. The building was bought from Eurobank S.A. Greece for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]