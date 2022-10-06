One United buys Eliade Tower office building in Bucharest for EUR 9.5 mln
Oct 6, 2022
One United buys Eliade Tower office building in Bucharest for EUR 9.5 mln.
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), a leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announced on October 6 that it completed the acquisition of the Eliade Tower office building in Bucharest. The building was bought from Eurobank S.A. Greece for (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]