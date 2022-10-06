Postis celebrates 5 years of innovation in Romania and continues its international expansion by entering the German market by the end of the year



Postis celebrates 5 years of innovation in Romania and continues its international expansion by entering the German market by the end of the year.

Postis, Romania’s first last mile platform that automates, optimizes, and unifies delivery processes, prides itself on its 5th anniversary. The Romanian market was marked by a series of digital transformations with the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector together with the prevalence of digital (...)