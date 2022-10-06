Filip & Company assists the main shareholders of Promateris in selling 24% of their shares to Pavăl Holding



Filip & Company law firm assists businessman Florin Pogonaru and Tudor Georgescu, CEO of Promateris, the Romanian manufacturer of biodegradable and compostable packaging, in the sale of 24% of their shares to Pavăl Holding. “Promateris is one of our local champions when it comes to circular (...)