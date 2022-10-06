Q3 – best quarter of 2022 for 2Performant, in which it generated total sales of 24 million euros



2Performant (BVB: 2P), a technology company and the leader of the affiliate marketing market in Romania, announces that sales generated by its platform reached 24 million euros (excluding VAT) in the third quarter of 2022, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. The approximately (...)