Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal obtained a new favorable solution for a taxpayer in a dispute with the Ministry of Finance



Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal obtained a new favorable solution for a taxpayer in a dispute with the Ministry of Finance.

Reff & Associates| Deloitte Legal obtains, in the administrative appeal stage with the Ministry of Finance, a favorable solution for a taxpayer operating in the agribusiness sector, namely the annulment of a tax decision issued during a tax inspection for operations carried out during a (...)