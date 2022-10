JLL: Real Estate Investments May Reach EUR1.2B In 2022, A Record High Since 2008 Economic Crisis

JLL: Real Estate Investments May Reach EUR1.2B In 2022, A Record High Since 2008 Economic Crisis. The volume of real estate investments in Romania is expected to reach EUR1.2 billion in 2022, a record level since the economic crisis in 2008, as per an analysis by real estate consulting firm JLL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]