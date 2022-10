Survey: Romania Could Increase Its GDP By 10% Until 2050 By Boosting Savings

Romania could increase its gross domestic product (GDP) by 10% until 2050, generating an additional contribution of EUR575 billion by boosting savings and redirecting them towards lucrative investments, according to a survey conducted by McKinsey&Company in spring (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]