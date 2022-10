15th edition of the Bucharest Marathon celebrated by 15,000 runners

15th edition of the Bucharest Marathon celebrated by 15,000 runners. On the weekend of October 8-9, Bucharest hosts the 15th edition of the Raiffeisen Bank Bucharest Marathon, where 15,000 runners are expected to run, according to Gazeta Sporturilor. Spectators are welcome to come out and cheer on the thousands of children and adults running through the center (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]