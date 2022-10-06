PM Ciuca welcomes 92-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp

PM Ciuca welcomes 92-year-old survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday welcomed at the Government House Octavian Fulop, a survivor of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. The meeting took place ahead of October 9, the National Holocaust Remembrance Day. “At the age of 92, Mr Octavian Fulop recalled, during the meeting, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]