CEC Bank To Continue To Fund Entrepreneurs In 2022 Via IMM Invest Plus Program

CEC Bank To Continue To Fund Entrepreneurs In 2022 Via IMM Invest Plus Program. State-run lender CEC Bank will continue to fund entrepreneurs in 2022 through the IMM Invest Plus program, with the lender granting 3,800 loans so far via the IMM Invest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]