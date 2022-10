Prime Kapital And MAS PLC To Jointly Develop Residential Project In Timisoara

Prime Kapital And MAS PLC To Jointly Develop Residential Project In Timisoara. Real estate developer Prime Kapital and its investment partner MAS PLC are readying a residential project with 1,200 apartments located in Romania's western city of Timisoara, on the shore of Lake Bega.