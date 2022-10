MidEuropa, Regina Maria and Medicover Deny Rumors of Potential Merger in Romania

MidEuropa, Regina Maria and Medicover Deny Rumors of Potential Merger in Romania. Officials of private equity firm MidEuropa Partners, private healthcare network Regina Maria and Medicover deny there are any talks about a possible merger of the Romanian operations of the two healthcare actors. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]