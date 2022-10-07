French Catinvest to pour EUR 60 mln into its mixed-use project Electroputere in Craiova

French Catinvest to pour EUR 60 mln into its mixed-use project Electroputere in Craiova. French group Catinvest, which entered Romania in 2003, confirmed plans for EUR 60 mln worth of investments in the next 2-3 years at Electroputere Parc in Craiova (southern Romania), which has emerged as the largest innovation and technology hub in Oltenia region in terms of occupied area and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]