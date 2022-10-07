H.E. Rim Kap-soo, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Romania: Seoul and Bucharest have continuously deepened their relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields



Seoul and Bucharest have continuously deepened their relations in the political, economic, and cultural fields. Bilateral cooperation on the international stage is based on the shared core values and common security interests, especially since the launching of the Strategic Partnership in 2008, (...)