SII Romania Expects 58% Higher Turnover, Of EUR30M, In 2022-2023 Fiscal Year

SII Romania Expects 58% Higher Turnover, Of EUR30M, In 2022-2023 Fiscal Year. SII Romania, a company specializing in IT services and solutions, forecasts a turnover of EUR30 million in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, up almost 58% versus the previous fiscal year, according to company representatives. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]