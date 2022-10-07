Three students from Iasi, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are the winners of the Quant Olympics 2022 competition



Three students from Iasi, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are the winners of the Quant Olympics 2022 competition.

Three students from Iasi, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca are the winners of the first edition of Quant Olympics Romania, the competition on credit risk models organized by Deloitte Romania in partnership with Banca Transilvania. The contest was open to first and second-year students of master (...)