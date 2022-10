OMV Petrom Invests EUR70M in Petrobrazi to Replace Four Coke Drums

OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in South-Eastern Europe, has successfully completed the transportation of four coke drums to Petrobrazi refinery. These will become operational in 2023, replacing the current ones, which have been operating since 1989. The project to replace the