One World Romania Documentary and Human Rights Film Festival in Timișoara next week

One World Romania Documentary and Human Rights Film Festival in Timișoara next week. The One World Romania Documentary and Human Rights Film Festival is coming to Timișoara, October 13-16, with a capsule of screenings dedicated to the local audience, and two satellite events, after an edition with more than 60 international features, medium-length, and short films, which took (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]