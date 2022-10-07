President Iohannis, at the informal meeting of the European Council in Prague: It takes more determined measures than hitherto to bring price of energy down



More determined measures are needed at EU level than hitherto so that the energy price is slashed, president Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in Prague. “With all the sanctions, with all the measures, which have been good and which have been taken so far, a significant decrease in energy prices... (...)