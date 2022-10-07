Astra Film Festival 2022 starts on Sunday in Sibiu with a documentary about the Cortorari Roma from southern Transylvania



Victor Rebengiuc: “The documentary film is a cultural act that honors human nature” The 29th edition of the Astra Film International Documentary Film Festival in Sibiu starts on Sunday, from 7pm, at Sala Thalia, with the screening-event of the production “The Chalice. Of Sons and Daughters” (2022) (...)