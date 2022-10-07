Donalam, member of AFV Beltrame Group, is recruting labour force for its plant in Târgoviște

Donalam, member of AFV Beltrame Group, is recruting labour force for its plant in Târgoviște. The recruitment campaign aims to attract over 250 new hires till the end of 2022. The available openings target high school graduates as well as university graduates – blue collars and white collars, with or without prior experience. The new hires will be offered consistent on the job training.