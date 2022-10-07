Energy Minister in Kazakhstan: We received assurances that we will have all the support to secure the supply of oil and derived products



The authorities in Kazakhstan will give Romania all the support to secure the supply of oil and derived products, the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, who is in Kazakhstan, wrote on Facebook on Friday. “Together with Bolat Akchulakov, the Minister of Energy from the gov’t of the Republic of (...)