Romgaz Changes Name Of ExxonMobil Exploration And Production Romania Limited To Romgaz Black Sea Limited

Romgaz Changes Name Of ExxonMobil Exploration And Production Romania Limited To Romgaz Black Sea Limited. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Friday announced the completion of the procedures to change the name of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited to ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED, according to a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]