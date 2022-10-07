 
October 7, 2022

Romgaz Changes Name Of ExxonMobil Exploration And Production Romania Limited To Romgaz Black Sea Limited
Romgaz Changes Name Of ExxonMobil Exploration And Production Romania Limited To Romgaz Black Sea Limited.

Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Friday announced the completion of the procedures to change the name of ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Romania Limited to ROMGAZ BLACK SEA LIMITED, according to a stock market (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PSD's Ciolacu calls on Romanian politicians to plead for Romania's accession to Schengen Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu is appealing for unity and asking Romanian politicians to advocate within their European political families for Romania’s accession to the Schengen Zone. “The time has come for all decision-makers and political parties in Romania to (...)

Commemoration ceremony on National Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Holocaust, at Holocaust Memorial A commemoration ceremony of the Victims of the Holocaust organised on the occasion of the National Holocaust Remembrance Day took place on Friday, at the Holocaust Memorial in Bucharest. “Paying a tribute to all those who lost their lives and were persecuted during the Holocaust in Romania were: (...)

Romania, France sign MoU on Court of Auditors Chairman of the Court of Auditors of Romania Mihai Busuioc and First Chairman of the Court of Auditors of France Pierre Moscovici on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding that promotes co-operation and exchange of best practices between the two supreme audit bodies. The document was (...)

All cars delivered in Europe have one part made in Romania, minister says Over 25% of Romania’s GDP is generated by the automotive industry, and all cars that are now being delivered in Europe contain at least one part that is made in Romania, said economy minister Florin Spătaru. Speaking at the opening of the Bucharest Auto Salon 2022, held at Romexpo, the minister (...)

Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Holbav Nature Reserve in autumn colors The Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions, and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. (...)

Deloitte: Romania Places 4th Among Countries With Citizens Unaware Of Holding Subscriptions For Romanian customers, not every regular payment is perceived as a subscription, as 47% of respondents said they did not have a subscription until they were given an example of it, placing Romanian’s unawareness of subscriptions fourth, after the Bulgarians (61%), Slovaks (57%) and Hungarians (...)

SafeTech Innovations Appoints Gabriel Musat As Strategy and Development Manager Romanian cybersecurity company Safetech Innovations (SAFE.RO), listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has appointed Gabriel Musat to the position of Strategy and Development Manager.

 


