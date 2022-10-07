PSD’s Ciolacu calls on Romanian politicians to plead for Romania’s accession to Schengen

Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu is appealing for unity and asking Romanian politicians to advocate within their European political families for Romania's accession to the Schengen Zone. "The time has come for all decision-makers and political parties in Romania to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]