Commemoration ceremony on National Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Holocaust, at Holocaust Memorial
Oct 7, 2022
Commemoration ceremony on National Remembrance Day of the Victims of the Holocaust, at Holocaust Memorial.
A commemoration ceremony of the Victims of the Holocaust organised on the occasion of the National Holocaust Remembrance Day took place on Friday, at the Holocaust Memorial in Bucharest. “Paying a tribute to all those who lost their lives and were persecuted during the Holocaust in Romania were: (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]