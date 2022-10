Romania, France sign MoU on Court of Auditors

Romania, France sign MoU on Court of Auditors. Chairman of the Court of Auditors of Romania Mihai Busuioc and First Chairman of the Court of Auditors of France Pierre Moscovici on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding that promotes co-operation and exchange of best practices between the two supreme audit bodies. The document was (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]