All cars delivered in Europe have one part made in Romania, minister says.

Over 25% of Romania’s GDP is generated by the automotive industry, and all cars that are now being delivered in Europe contain at least one part that is made in Romania, said economy minister Florin Spătaru. Speaking at the opening of the Bucharest Auto Salon 2022, held at Romexpo, the minister (...)