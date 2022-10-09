 
Foreign Affairs Ministry brings tribute to memory of Holocaust victims from WW II
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pays tribute on Sunday to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust during the World War II and expresses its solidarity with its survivors, a message sent on the occasion of the National Day of Commemoration of the Victims of the Holocaust in Romania.... The (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

IT Support Service Provider Everience Romania Expands to Bucharest Everience - part of the Helpline group, which provides IT support services Europewide and grew to 350 employees in Timisoara in nine years, has decided to expand to Bucharest.

PM Ciuca: Implementation of projects through Energy Infrastructure Modernisation Fund, objective for achieving energy independence The implementation of the projects financed through the Modernisation Fund for the development and modernisation of the national energy infrastructure is an important objective of the Government in order to achieve the energy independence of our country, PM Ciuca said on Monday, at the Victoria (...)

More than 90,000 calls to the 119 hotline for abused, neglected or exploited children in the first 11 months into service There were more than 90,000 calls to the 119 hotline for abused, neglected or exploited children in the first 11 months since the opening of the service, and thousands of children were saved from crisis situations, state counselor and humanitarian assistance strategic coordinator with the (...)

Romania's Crown Custodian Margareta welcomes David Popovici and other champion swimmers at Elisabeta Palace Prince Radu: You are a very beautiful example for our society Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu received, on Monday, at the Elisabeta Palace, a delegation of young athletes, swimming champions. The athletes David Popovici, Robert (...)

Transelectrica Gets EUR424M For Development Of National Energy Infrastructure Romania’s Energy Ministry on Monday (Oct 10) signed the first nine contracts funded through the Modernization Fund, in the amount of EUR424 million, and the funds will go to Transelectrica (TEL.RO), as operator of the national energy transmission (...)

Evergent Investments Seeks To Repurchase RON18.4M Worth Of Own Shares Evergent Investments (EVER.RO, former SIF Moldova) said in a stock market report on Monday that it set off a program to buy back maximum 8.4 million own shares between October 10 and December 20, 2022.

Inform Lykos Romania Sales Rise 21% to EUR26.7M in H1 Inform Lykos Romania, the local subsidiary of the Greek digital transformation services provider of the same name, saw sales increase by over 21% in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period last year, while the sales of the entire group increased by over 37.7% to EUR47.8 (...)

 


