October 10, 2022

Safetech Innovations appoints a key executive to consolidate the company’s position on the Romanian market
Safetech Innovations appoints a key executive to consolidate the company’s position on the Romanian market.

Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a local leader in this field, announces the consolidation of the sales and marketing department by appointing Gabriel Musat as Strategy and Development Manager. In (...)

