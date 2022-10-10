Safetech Innovations appoints a key executive to consolidate the company’s position on the Romanian market

Safetech Innovations (BVB: SAFE), a Romanian cybersecurity company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and a local leader in this field, announces the consolidation of the sales and marketing department by appointing Gabriel Musat as Strategy and Development Manager. In (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]