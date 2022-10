Renault Offices of Western Bucharest Become Dacia Business Center

Renault Offices of Western Bucharest Become Dacia Business Center. Renault group has changed the name of the Bucharest office building comprising the headquarters of Automobile Dacia, Renault Commercial Roumanie, Renault Technologie Roumanie and Renault Bucharest Connected Design Center to Dacia Business (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]