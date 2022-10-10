Video Game Developer Amber Plans Global Acquisition Campaign, Capital Market Listing
Video Game Developer Amber Plans Global Acquisition Campaign, Capital Market Listing
Romania’s video game developer Amber Studio, opened almost a decade ago in Bucharest, which attracted $20 million funding from a London investment fund, Emona Capital LLP, wants to carry out an acquisition campaign globally and get listed on the capital market, according to Mihai Pohontu, Amber (...)
