Long-distance trail Via Transilvanica, officially inaugurated in Romania. Via Transilvanica, the 1,400 km long distance trail that crosses Romania from Putna to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, was officially inaugurated this past weekend. The grand opening event took place in Alba Iulia on Saturday, October 8. In addition to a variety of events, such as exhibitions, fairs (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]