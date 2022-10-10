Put Your Hand on the Guitar: High-rolling guitarists to visit Cluj-Napoca for the first edition of the educational program



On October 15, Cluj-Napoca's Iulius Park welcomes some of the country's best guitarists from 16 cities, including Ilie "Manole" Vlad of Antract, Emeric Imre, and Ștefan Boldijar of Semnal M, for "Pune mâna pe chitară" (Put Your Hand on the Guitar) event. The special event, which also takes place (...)