Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili to pay visit to Romania. Salome Zourabichvili, the President of Georgia, will be received on Tuesday at the Cotroceni Palace by President Klaus Iohannis, on the occasion of her official visit to Romania. The visit of President Salome Zourabichvili to Bucharest will take place in an anniversary context, as this year (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]