INVL Renewable Energy Fund I Buys 174 MW Solar Park Project In Romania; Eyes RON350 Projects Locally. The INVL Renewable Energy Fund I managed by INVL Asset Management has concluded an agreement on the acquisition of a solar photovoltaic (PV) park project in Romania with a capacity of 174 megawatts (MW). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]