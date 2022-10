Dr. Fischer Dental Buys Dental Lab in Germany

Dr. Fischer Dental (DENT.RO), a dental laboratory owned by Dr. Antoaneta Fischer, has bought a dental lab in Germany, in a EUR70,000 investment plus taxes and legal fees of EUR10,000. The move is part of the company's strategy to expand sales to Germany and other countries