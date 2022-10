Evergent Investments Seeks To Repurchase RON18.4M Worth Of Own Shares

Evergent Investments Seeks To Repurchase RON18.4M Worth Of Own Shares. Evergent Investments (EVER.RO, former SIF Moldova) said in a stock market report on Monday that it set off a program to buy back maximum 8.4 million own shares between October 10 and December 20, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]