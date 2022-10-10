Romania’s Crown Custodian Margareta welcomes David Popovici and other champion swimmers at Elisabeta Palace
Oct 10, 2022
Romania’s Crown Custodian Margareta welcomes David Popovici and other champion swimmers at Elisabeta Palace.
Prince Radu: You are a very beautiful example for our society Her Majesty Margareta, the Custodian of the Romanian Crown, and His Royal Highness Prince Radu received, on Monday, at the Elisabeta Palace, a delegation of young athletes, swimming champions. The athletes David Popovici, Robert (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]