OTP Bank: Romania’s GDP Growth Seen Below 5% In 2022 And At 2.3% In 2023



Romania’s economic growth is slowing down as the market tries to adapt to high energy prices, with a GDP growth estimated at 5% in 2022 and at 2.3% in 2023, according to an analysis by lender OTP Bank.