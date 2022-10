SoftOne Romania Acquires Majority Stake In cosmoONE

SoftOne Romania Acquires Majority Stake In cosmoONE. Greek-held company Softone Group, present on the local market through its subsidiary SoftOne Romania, is acquiring a majority stake of 61.7% in cosmoONE, Greece’s largest developer of electronic solutions for B2B acquisitions. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]