Raiffeisen Bank Increases Interest Rates On Foreign Currency Deposits For Individuals

Raiffeisen Bank Increases Interest Rates On Foreign Currency Deposits For Individuals. Lender Raiffeisen Bank on Thursday (Oct 13) said it increased the interest rates on deposits in foreign currency, for individuals, to 0.5% per year for euro deposits and to 2% per year for dollar deposits.