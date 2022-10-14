Taco Bell to Open New Restaurant In Craiova, Grows to 15 Restaurants In Romania

Taco Bell, a Mexican-inspired restaurant chain, part of the Sphera Franchise Group, which has been present on the local market for five years, will open its fifteenth location this year at the end of November in Craiova. The new restaurant will be in a food court and the investment will be (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]