Romania's defence minister likely to lose seat after controversial statements on Ukraine
Oct 14, 2022
Romania's defence minister likely to lose seat after controversial statements on Ukraine.
Asked if he was considering a reshuffle of the defence minister Vasile Dincu for his controversial statements on the need for international negotiations on Ukraine settlement, Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciucă stressed that the statements do not reflect Romania's position and that he would (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]