Romania's Hidroelectrica delivers electricity to Moldova

Romania's Hidroelectrica delivers electricity to Moldova. Hidroelectrica, the largest energy producer in Romania, is delivering electricity to Moldova's energy trader Energocom at a rate of 100 MW. The delivery started on the night of October 13 to 14, and the duration of the contract was not announced, Economica.net reported.