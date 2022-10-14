Carlyle reportedly seeks partner for its offshore operations in Romania

Carlyle reportedly seeks partner for its offshore operations in Romania. Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), the oil and gas operator that began gas production at its Midia perimeter in Romania's offshore, initiated a process of strategic evaluation of the project to "prepare the company for a new stage of growth," Ziarul Financiar reported quoting sources familiar with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]