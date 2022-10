Port Operator Comvex Constanta to Pay RON21.6M Dividends from 2021 Profit

Port Operator Comvex Constanta to Pay RON21.6M Dividends from 2021 Profit. Port operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO) plans to disburse RON21,572,871 dividends from its 2021 recorded and undistributed profit, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]