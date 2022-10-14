Global Vision and Globalworth expand their joint portfolio with Târgu Mureș project

Global Vision and Globalworth Industrial, Globalworth's logistics and industrial sub-brand, announced on October 13 that they're expanding their joint portfolio with Mureș City Logistics, an industrial and logistics project with a total land area of 37,900 sqm in Târgu Mureș.