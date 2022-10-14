ForMin Aurescu: Romania will support the goal of creating a special tribunal to deal with the crime of aggression in Ukraine



ForMin Aurescu: Romania will support the goal of creating a special tribunal to deal with the crime of aggression in Ukraine.

Romania will support the goal of creating a special tribunal for the “crime of aggression in relation to the situation in Ukraine,” Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday. Aurescu gave a speech to the release of “Vespasian V. Pella and the ideal of peace through law” by Aurora... (...)